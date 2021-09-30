Petr Fulín will fly the flag of the Czech Republic when Autodrom Most hosts the country’s first ever rounds of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from October 8-10.

A three-time winner of the FIA European Touring Car Cup, Fulín has entered WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds nine and 10 of the WTCR season, as a wildcard racer with support from a number of commercial partners including VEXTA DOMY.



Although he won’t be eligible for points and must carry 10 kilograms of additional compensation weight, the opportunity to return to the WTCR at his home track was one Fulín could not miss.



“The first ever FIA WTCR event on my home ground without me on the grid was inconceivable,” said Fulín, who will drive a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for his own team. “When I realised that the FIA WTCR calendar was changed due to the COVID situation in Asia and one of the substitute events will take place in Most, I began to work on it immediately to start as a wildcard.”



Based 80 kilometres from Autodrom Most, Fulín hasn’t raced at international level since WTCR Race of Slovakia in October 2020, when he also competed as a wildcard.



“We have almost no experience with Goodyear tyres and I know the CUPRA will get more compensation weight after Hungaroring,” said Fulín, 44. “On top of that I will get some ballast as a wildcard. But I would like to thank all my sponsors and friends so I can participate at the FIA WTCR event in Most. When I leave Most on Sunday evening, I want to be sure that we made everything possible for the success.”



Fulín competed as a wildcard at WTCR Race of Slovakia in 2018 and impressed by fifth in the third race of the weekend at the wheel of the previous-generation CUPRA TCR. At Slovakia Ring last season, he scored a weekend-best P11 in Race 2 before placing P14 in Race 3 despite a two-year absence from international competition.



As well as hosting rounds nine and 10 of the 16-event WTCR season, The Most World Weekend includes the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes from Discovery Sports Events when leading riders will contest the 6 Hours of Most on Saturday October 9. Following practice and Qualifying on Friday October 8, both WTCR races are scheduled for Sunday October 10. Race 1 is set cover 13 laps and is due to begin at 14h15 local time. The 15-lap Race 2 is set to follow from 17h10.

