Home hero Ma reveals WTCR pressure plan in China

Ma Qinghua has revealed how he plans to handle the pressure of racing at home in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The history-making Chinese driver will be among the contenders for victory at the Ningbo International Speedpark for the Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne this weekend.



But having won in Slovakia earlier in the season, expectations are high for more Ma silverware.



“I am quite relaxed,” said Ma. “When I am in a good position in a race, I try to enjoy the race, I am not trying to think of the pressure, the spectators, being in China for my home race. I am trying to enjoy, to fight, and just focusing on the pure racing, not thinking of too much.”



WTCR Race of China begins with Free Practice 1 from 17h00-17h45 local time on Friday. Race 1 is from 15h40 on Saturday with Race 2 and Race 3 at 14h30 and 15h50 respectively.

