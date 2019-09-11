FIA WTCR

Home hero Ma reveals WTCR pressure plan in China

By FIA WTCR

Ma Qinghua has revealed how he plans to handle the pressure of racing at home in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The history-making Chinese driver will be among the contenders for victory at the Ningbo International Speedpark for the Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne this weekend.

But having won in Slovakia earlier in the season, expectations are high for more Ma silverware.

“I am quite relaxed,” said Ma. “When I am in a good position in a race, I try to enjoy the race, I am not trying to think of the pressure, the spectators, being in China for my home race. I am trying to enjoy, to fight, and just focusing on the pure racing, not thinking of too much.”

WTCR Race of China begins with Free Practice 1 from 17h00-17h45 local time on Friday. Race 1 is from 15h40 on Saturday with Race 2 and Race 3 at 14h30 and 15h50 respectively.

