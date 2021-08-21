The three Hungarian drivers racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup joined the lone home PURE ETCR contender on-track at the Hungaroring yesterday.
WTCR racers Bence Boldizs, Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi appeared for a photocall along with Dániel Nagy from PURE ETCR.

Pictured clockwise are Michelisz, Nagy, Boldizs and Tassi.
