The three Hungarian drivers racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup joined the lone home PURE ETCR contender on-track at the Hungaroring yesterday.

WTCR racers Bence Boldizs, Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi appeared for a photocall along with Dániel Nagy from PURE ETCR.



Pictured clockwise are Michelisz, Nagy, Boldizs and Tassi.

