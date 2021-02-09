It has been appointed as the Nürburgring’s official tyre partner and will equip the venue’s entire vehicle fleet, including the Nürburgring Driving Academy, Ring°kartbahn and off-road park.



Michael Dürbaum, Head of Sales and Business Development at the Nürburgring, said: “Goodyear is the prime example of a partnership in action. Especially in these times, it is important to be able to rely on each other. That’s why we are delighted that our official tyre partner is strengthening its commitment even further.”



Dr. André Weisz, Managing Director Consumer at Goodyear Germany, said: “We are very pleased to further intensify our long-standing successful cooperation with the Nürburgring. The increased visibility of the Goodyear brand on the prestigious circuit also underlines the long motorsport heritage of the Goodyear brand and its return to German racing.”



The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has used the WTCR-specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre since 2020 and makes its fourth visit to the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife – the legendary 25.378-kilometre layout – from June 3-5, the planned 2021 season opener.