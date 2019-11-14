FIA WTCR
Home racer Lo tops the WTCR wildcards in Macau
Macanese driver Billy Lo was the fastest of the six wildcards as WTCR Race of Macau got underway today with two free practice sessions.
Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS for the Tian Shi Zuver Team, Lo set a 2m35.556s best in Free Practice 1, which he lowered to 2m35.353s in Free Practice 2.
“I am very happy I can do again the WTCR event in Macau,” said Lo, who made his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the corresponding fixture in 2018. “The experience from last year is good with the data, driving style and car set-up. I want to get a good result, top 15 will be very difficult and this year I have raced only once in a TCR car.”
