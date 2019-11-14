Macanese driver Billy Lo was the fastest of the six wildcards as WTCR Race of Macau got underway today with two free practice sessions.

Driving an Audi RS 3 LMS for the Tian Shi Zuver Team, Lo set a 2m35.556s best in Free Practice 1, which he lowered to 2m35.353s in Free Practice 2.



“I am very happy I can do again the WTCR event in Macau,” said Lo, who made his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the corresponding fixture in 2018. “The experience from last year is good with the data, driving style and car set-up. I want to get a good result, top 15 will be very difficult and this year I have raced only once in a TCR car.”

The post Home racer Lo tops the WTCR wildcards in Macau appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.