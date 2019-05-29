Home team on a high in WTCR

ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport will start its home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO on a high.

The Honda-powered German outfit is ahead in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ classifications with the visit to the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife up next.



Dominik Greiner, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Team Manager, has reflected on a strong start to the 2019 season.



“We’ve won five races; more than we did in the whole of last year, and we’re leading the Drivers’ and Teams’ championships as we come into our home race at the Nürburgring.”



After 12 races, Esteban Guerrieri is 11 points in front in the Drivers’ world title race with team-mate Néstor Girolami in third. Meanwhile, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport is 38 points ahead in the battle to win the Teams’ world crown.



WTCR of Germany takes place from 20-22 June.

