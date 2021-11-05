Santiago Urrutia is going back to where it began and preparing to help deliver a “really good TV show” at WTCR Race of Italy this weekend.

Host venue Adria International Raceway was the setting of his first racing car test in 2011, while the Uruguayan ace used to live in the country. He’s expecting two action-packed races on Sunday.



“I’m happy to be back as it’s a kind of home race,” the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver said. “I have an Italian passport and I lived for five years in Italy as well so I can say I am happy to be here and I have a few friends coming this weekend.”



Of the extended 3.745-kilometre layout and his prospects for the penultimate event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, Urrutia said: “It’s a small track for sure, I did my first formula testing here in 2011 [before the track was extended]. It’s a new challenge for everyone and we will start to see drivers being more aggressive wanting to take the points. For the TV show it will be really good. We will try to fight for the big points.”

