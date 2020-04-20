Mato Homola starts his ‘home’ round of the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series this evening boosted by his pre-qualifying pace and intimate knowledge of the Slovakia Ring.

A race winner in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Slovak star Homola will be one of 11 real-life WTCR racers in action on RaceRoom’s top server from 19h30 CET today. This is what the 25-year-old has had to say.



How well do you know the virtual Slovakia Ring?“I know it because I’m playing RaceRoom quite a lot and I also do some Slovak online racing and we are using Slovakia Ring. I am pretty confident with the Slovakia Ring, it’s my home race and I think it will be okay.”



You might know the track but you’re up against some rally fast, professional sim racers. What do you think of them?“They are very, very fast. But if you see the leaderboard for Slovakia Ring, the window between the fastest sim racers and us is less than it was at the Hungaroring. I will try to be faster and faster and better and better.”



Why are the sim racers faster than the real WTCR drivers?“They know the cars a lot and how to behave and how to use the car on its limit. It’s the key for these kind of races. As the real racers, we need to adapt to this kind of conditions and these cars. They are really similar to the real cars but a little bit different how they are behaving.”



How does the sim and real WTCR car compare?“The biggest difference for me is that I can’t feel the car in my butt, let’s say, I just feel the car on the steering wheel [of the simulator]. You have to understand the car and how it’s behaving in all parts of the corners. From the other side it’s a good point because, as the real racers, we need to focus on the racing craft and pay attention more on the aspects I’ve already mentioned, the steering wheel to feel properly the car and some visual aspects that are on the screen.”



Are you confident you can beat the real WTCR racers?“It’s really hard to predict, but as in the real cars, I try to put the maximum from my side and then we will see the result. In the Hungaroring I was quite good. I beat two sim racers in qualifying and I was so happy, it was like ‘come on, it’s really good, my biggest achievement’. And in Race 1 I was the fastest WTCR driver.”



While you had a great first race, you had a few problems in Race 2. What happened?“Someone out-braked himself in T1 and I lost a couple of positions after a really good start. I was behind but I wasn’t the last but then I was in a sandwich with Attila [Tassi] and Kevin [Ceccon] and I was in the barrier. It was disappointing for me. But it was good from the mental thing that I was completely last, but I had the motivation – I wanted to be in the front and I had a good pace. I could overtake a couple of guys, it was nice, good fun.”



How have you been keeping fit for Esports WTCR?“I have been restoring the vineyards belonging to my family. It is close to Bratislava and it was a jungle there. But we are starting to do it properly and put it into a normal state. It’s getting nicer and nicer but it’s good physical training for me also.”



All the action from RaceRoom’s top server will be streamed live from 19h30 CET onFacebookandYouTube.

