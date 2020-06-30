Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the 2020 FIA WTCR Official Safety Car

-

Honda will supply its Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

Unveiled in February at the Milan headquarters of Honda's long-term official partner JAS Motorsport, the Civic Type R Limited Edition is one of two new variants to be added to the Type R line-up for this year and is described by Honda “as the most extreme version of the iconic hatchback to be made to date”.



Developed in keeping with Type R tradition, and with track performance the primary focus, it also includes the same industry-leading active safety and driver-assistive technologies that helped the Civic range − which includes the standard Type R on which the Honda Civic Type R TCR racer is based − earn top ratings in Euro NCAP tests.



The Type R Limited Edition Safety Car will carry a resplendent livery featuring the 'Sunlight Yellow' colour, the same as the road-going customer version.



Belgian artist Vanuf, who has designed many of Honda's official liveries for its touring car programme, is the inspiration behind the company’s “aggressive philosophy” of the Civic Type R Safety Car livery.



The Limited Edition retains the Type R’s 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine, which has a peak power output of 320PS at 6,500rpm and peak torque of 400Nm. 0-100km/h (0-62mph) is achieved in 5.7 seconds.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: "Honda has a rich history in FIA World Touring Car competition and its long-standing commitment to the category is second to none, so we are delighted to welcome Honda as the new Official Safety Car Partner of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup with its Civic Type R Limited Edition. Having such an iconic car as the Civic Type R as the Official Safety Car − with its excellent safety rating, its sporty, dynamic qualities, as well as its affordability − fits perfectly with the philosophy of WTCR."



The Official WTCR Safety Car will be in attendance at all six scheduled WTCR events and is piloted by professional drivers Bruno Correia or Pedro Couceiro.



It is despatched from the front of the grid five minutes before the start of each race to complete a final sighting lap. It then remains on standby during each race in the event of an incident that requires the speed or route of the competing cars to be controlled.

WTCR Tassi thanks Monteiro for helping him to become first double winner in Pre-season Esports WTCR 15 HOURS AGO

The post Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the 2020 FIA WTCR Official Safety Car appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Guerrieri goes four it in Pre-season Esports WTCR! 21 HOURS AGO