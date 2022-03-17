Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi have begun their preparations for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with a two-day test at Autodrom Most.

Monteiro and Tassi were announced as Liqui Moly Team Engstler drivers for the upcoming campaign back in January and will drive a pair of Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR racers.



Following the test, Portuguese ace Monteiro wrote on Facebook: “Back to the office and back testing. Great fun and a lot of work. Let’s keep the focus and get ready for the season.”



Franz Engstler’s family team has switched from Hyundai to Honda power for 2022 with Honda Racing drivers Monteiro and Tassi joining from fellow German outfit ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport. They each took a race win in 2021.



