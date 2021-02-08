Portuguese ace Monteiro, who campaigned a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport in 2020, began his Honda-powered alliance in FIA World Touring Car racing in 2012, scoring several notable wins during that time.



“I'm absolutely delighted to be continuing my relationship with Honda into what will be a 10th year,” the ex-Formula One racer said. “It's the longest I've driven for a brand in my career and this milestone proves what a great relationship we have built over that period.



“Last year was a very challenging year, but challenges are part of this sport and we rose up to face and overcome them. Those harder moments only served as motivation to add more success this season as part of this incredibly strong Honda Racing line-up."