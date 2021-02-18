The Argentine, who is gearing up for his third season of WTCR action with Honda power in 2021, was on duty to complete an installation of the Civic that Chetta Racing will use during the inaugural TCR South America series later this year.



“It was a shakedown for the Chetta Racing team from TCR South America, they asked me to do the shakedown,” the 31-year-old Girolami said following his run at Circuito Tazio Nuvolari in Italy. “It's the first Honda that goes to Argentina, so I'm really happy to help them. Hopefully they have a big success in Argentina.”



Driving a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Girolami won Race 1 at the 2020 season-opening WTCR Race of Belgium before claiming P10 in the final standings.



The 2021 WTCR season begins with two races on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5. Girolami claimed the DHL Pole Position when the series visited the German track last September.



Photo:Francesco Bruciamonti/Nivola Foto