Honda-powered WTCR drivers united

Tiago Monteiro has explained how he and his fellow Honda-powered racers have been working together ahead of WTCR Race of China.

While Monteiro, Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi all race the Honda Civic Type R TCR in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Monteiro and Tassi are paired at KCMG, while Girolami and Guerrieri drive for the rival ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport operation.



Although the division remains, two one-day shared tests at Vallelunga in Italy recently allowed the quartet to pool resources for the first time.



Sharing a Brutal Fish Racing Civic – owing to the fact their respective race cars have been in China since late summer – Monteiro and Guerrieri were in action one week with Girolami and Tassi getting their turn the next.



“We are four Honda drivers why shouldn’t we be working together,” said Monteiro. “It was a successful test because we did everything we wanted to.”



Guerrieri starts WTCR Race of China leading the WTCR / OSCARO Drivers' standings, while ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport top the Teams' table.

