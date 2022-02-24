Néstor Girolami has highlighted the continuity of the Honda Racing-powered line-up as a key reason to believe that the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup could be his in 2022.

Girolami is preparing for his fourth season behind the wheel of a Honda Civic Type R TCR in the all-action series. Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will also be continuing their alliance with the Japanese manufacturer with the quartet in place since 2019, during which time all four have won WTCR races.



“I am honoured to be announced as a Honda Racing driver for a fourth year,” said Girolami. “We have fantastic consistency in our line-up, being announced alongside my team-mates Tiago, Attila, and Esteban. I’m happy to represent Argentina and South America on the world stage.”



Autodrom Most is preparing to host the season-opening WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9/10.

