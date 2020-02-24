Honda-powered WTCR racer Monteiro helps launch new road-going Civic Type R variants

Tiago Monteiro, one of four Honda-powered racers set for action in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020, was on hand at JAS Motorsport’s Italian headquarters last week as Honda revealed two new Civic Type R variants.

The Limited Edition, and Sport Line Civic Type R road cars were unveiled to international media at the home of the Civic Type R TCR in Arluno, northwest Milan.



Automotive media guests from Europe, Asia and North America were given an exclusive tour around the 3,500m² facility, including the production and preparation lines of the hugely-successful Civic Type R TCR and NSX GT3 Evo.



They also took a closer look at the brand-new Civic Type R variants and spent time with JAS Motorsport CEO Alessandro Mariani, TCR Project Leader Mads Fischer and Honda Racing WTCR driver Monteiro as they learned more about the company’s history.



Having first run Hondas in 1998 in Germany’s Supertourenwagen (STW) series, the relationship between the two organisations has strengthened over time; JAS now holding official partner status.



“We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Honda to host the launch event of the Civic Type R Limited Edition and Sport Line,” said Mariani. “We have a history of more than 20 years with Honda both as a factory team and, more recently, as an official partner. In that time we’ve achieved some huge successes with the Civic model. It is fantastic to see that success in motorsport acknowledged by Honda and to give some of the world’s finest automotive journalists the chance to see how we take the award-winning Civic Type R road car and turn it into a championship-winning racing car.”

