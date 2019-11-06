WTCR / OSCARO racer Tom Coronel was on form when the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games took place in Italy last weekend.

Representing Team Netherlands, Coronel narrowly missed out on a medal in a Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Heavy contact while battling for third place early in Race One left Coronel fighting bent suspension and steering, but he clung on to finish eighth.



From third on the grid in Race Two, Coronel performed even better in the damp conditions and came home third to help Team Netherlands finish fifth in the event.



Jim Ka To, who made his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Japan last month, was also in action at Vallelunga where he represented Team Hong Kong.



He charged from P15 on the grid to finish P10 in Race One and was up to seventh in Race Two with a handful of minutes remaining when he was pushed off the circuit as he challenged for sixth. He eventually placed ninth.



Both drivers will be back on WTCR / OSCARO in Macau next week.

The post Honda racers fly WTCR flag at FIA Motorsport Games appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.