WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO leader Esteban Guerrieri joined his fellow Honda-powered drivers for a visit to the company’s German headquarters on Tuesday.

Ace Argentine Guerrieri, his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport stablemate Néstor Girolami plus KCMG pair, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi, met staff, signed autographs and posed for photographs.



The quartet will be on track at the Nürburgring from 11h30 today for Free Practice 1.

The post Honda WTCR drivers come home appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.