Jactin Chung from the PRP XR-1 team rewrote the formbook – and staked a claim on the cash prize – with a trio of pre-qualifying bests at Ningbo, Macau and Sepang, which form the Esports WTCR regional final for simracers from Asia and Oceania.

Chung, a 22-year-old from Hong Kong, drives a digital Honda Civic Type R TCR and beat Alfa Romeo driver Scott Li (Macau e-Motorsports) for the top spot at the three venues that will decide the title and the destination of the €2500 prize money.



Esports WTCR finalists from 2019, Andika Rama Maulana (Legion Of Racers) and Aiman Aqeem (RSG / Team Ballas Esports), placed third and fourth respectively.



In total, 26 drivers from Hong Kong, Macau, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Australia will compete in the races, which will be streamed from 13h00 CET onFacebook,YouTubeandTwitch. Commentary comes from James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller.