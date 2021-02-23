The Spaniard, 24, has used the build-up to the new WTCR season to explain how the new Goodyear-equipped CUPRA is even better than its vastly successful predecessor.



“There are a lot of small things,” said Azcona, who won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain in 2020 driving a CUPRA Leon Competitión for Zengő Motorsport. “The brakes are from another brand and the pads gave a different feeling. We have the Hewland gearbox and how to change the gears is more gentle.



“We also have more downforce so we are faster in high-speed corners. With the old model we were struggling on the high-speed corners with understeer. The new car is also more stable because it’s five centimetres longer between the front and rear axle. You battle less than you did with the old model and you can adjust much more things with the set-up.



“But you have to understand it and prepare it and we also had the new Goodyear tyres. We didn’t do any pre-season testing with the Goodyear tyres, we just went to Zolder for the first WTCR race. Although it was very difficult for us, finally I was happy because I finished the WTCR season with a very good feeling from the car, almost a perfect set-up and that’s very good for my 2021 season.”



Azcona was announced yesterday as a CUPRA driver in PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car championship from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, when he will race the Spanish make’s exciting CUPRA eRacer.