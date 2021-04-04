Mikel Azcona has recalled how he hit back from a tough start to his 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season to claim a memorable home win in the series, the first for his Zengő Motorsport team and the all-new CUPRA Leon Competición.

Azcona struggled for form when last year’s WTCR season got underway at Circuit Zolder in September while his engineers worked on adapting the CUPRA to the new-for-2020 Goodyear tyre on the back of limited testing.



“When I won the second race in Aragón [at WTCR Race of Spain] it was the reflection of a lot of hours working with my engineer, my team, just to improve as fast as possible in a very short period of time.



“I remember at Zolder going directly to the TV after qualifying to see I was the last driver. This was a very bad feeling, we were in a bad situation. After Zolder I was in my house thinking, ‘Mikel, maybe you are not on the highest level anymore because we were battling for 20th position’. So, when you are winning a race in a world championship after starting the season like we did is amazing.”

