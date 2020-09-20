Wins:Yann Ehrlacher now has three wins in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, with Néstor Girolami (pictured) climbing to four victories following their respective successes at Circuit Zolder.









Poles:Nathanaël Berthon’s maiden DHL Pole Position makes him the 19th different fastest qualifier in the WTCR.









Fastest laps:As well as claiming his first WTCR pole, Berthon registered his first fastest race lap in Race 2, a performance that also earned the Frenchman the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy. Girolami, who posted the fastest lap in Race 1, now has two WTCR fastest laps.









Laps led:By leading for 13 laps in Race 2, Ehrlacher has been at the front of the pack for 45 laps since the WTCR began in 2018. Girolami has led for 48 laps, while Berthon’s stint at the front in Belgium was his first in the WTCR with this tally standing at five laps led.