Frédéric Vervisch has revealed how a “big fight” with Comtoyou Racing Team Manager François Verbist helped to transform his comeback season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Vervisch finished runner-up in the provisional standings following last week’s WTCR VTB Race of Russia at the wheel of a second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.



The Goodyear-equipped machine was still in its development phase when it made its competitive debut in early June and resulted in Vervisch enduring a tough start to his campaign.



“I never expected to be here,” said the Belgian, a two-time winner in 2021. “François Verbist, our Team Manager, always pushed us hard, we had a big fight blaming each other for different things, but in the end we pulled all on the same [direction] and we are here in P2. We are best of the rest and that’s amazing, for this car but there are many things still we keep on improving and I have to thank everyone on the team.”



He continued: “I’ve never been part of one [team] that is so good at working together, and with all the drivers, Gilles [Magnus], Tom [Coronel] and Nathanaël [Berthon]. This was a great experience and I’m happy that we could finish in P2. They deserve it.”

