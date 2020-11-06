Björk hadn’t won in the all-action series since WTCR Race of Netherlands at Zandvoort on May 19, 2019. But his barren came to an end when he headed home Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team-mate Santiago Urrutia for a long overdue triumph.



“At the start it’s so important to get out first into the free air because it changes your race instead of fighting from behind,” said the Swede, FIA World Touring Car champion in 2017. “So for me it was perfect, that was my goal. Even if it wasn’t easy, I thought there was no way that anybody else was going to be on the right of me on the exit of Turn 1. It was the perfect start.”