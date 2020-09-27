The 24-year-old, who became the youngest winner of an FIA World Touring Car race on the iconic 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife, said his lap-two charge in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR played a big part in his success.



“I was a bit cautious in the first few corners and the first part of the Nordschleife because the conditions were changing quite quickly on this long track,” said the Frenchman, who leads the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by 31 points. “Then I just prepared my move on Bebu [Girolami] at the end of lap one. And on lap two I pushed like hell to make a big lap and definitely that was one of the craziest laps of my career. Then on lap three I was just managing the gap, and here we are leading the championship and winning this race, which is one of the craziest I have ever done, so I’m really happy about that.”