Yann Ehrlacher began the defence of his second WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France earlier this month.
This is how the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver’s performance compared to his first title defence in 2021.
Ad
YANN EHRLACHER’S 2022 TITLE DEFENCE: OPENING EVENT RESULTS (CIRCUIT DE PAU-VILLE)
WTCR
Plenty of potential but little reward for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler in WTCR opener
Qualified: 6th
Race 1 starting position: 6th
Race 1 finishing position: 4th
Race 2 starting position: 5th
Race 2 finishing position: 15th (points for 14th, pitted due to tyre damage)
YANN EHRLACHER’S 2021 TITLE DEFENCE: OPENING EVENT RESULTS (NÜRBURGRING NORDSCHLEIFE)
Qualified: 9th
Race 1 starting position: 2nd
Race 1 finishing position: 8th
Race 2 starting position: 9th
Race 2 finishing position: 10th
What he said after WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France?“It was really nice to see the stands full of spectators, especially here at my home race. I had cool first race, I got a good start and was able to gain places. The second race was one to forget with the puncture while being in a podium position. We are going to be back, that's for sure.”
What’s next?WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28
The post How did Ehrlacher’s second WTCR title defence start compare? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Urrutia eager to avoid WTCR zeroes
WTCR
Two brothers, two leaders: why WTCR’s Girolami is savouring great family times
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad