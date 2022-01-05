Yann Ehrlacher did more than just win a second consecutive WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2021. He also inspired two young guns with the potential to emulate his achievements in the future.

Luca Engstler, 21, and Gilles Magnus, 22, placed first and second in the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title standings last season with one point separating the pair following the WTCR VTB Race of Russia finale in November.



Afterwards, both drivers praised Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher, who has established himself as one of FIA World Touring Car racing’s biggest talents, despite only turning 25 last July.



“Seeing what he has done in the past two years is massive,” said Engstler, who took a breakthrough WTCR podium for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team in 2021. “He was doing the best job in the past two years and for that I want to take my hat off. It was a massive season and obviously I want to follow in his footsteps. That sounds a bit mad because I’m only four years younger but there is definitely a lot to learn from him.”



Magnus, who scored his maiden outright WTCR victory in 2021 for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, said: “I know it’s starting to be a cliché and I think Yann has had enough compliments these past two years, but it’s deserved. These guys are on another level and we need to accept that and we need to learn from them. But Yann has done a great job. Winning two titles at 25 years old is impressive.”

