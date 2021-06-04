Luca Engstler has recalled how he used to watch from the grandstands as current-day FIA World Touring Car legends battled it out for glory in front of him.

Engstler, 21, is the youngest driver on the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup grid and follows in the wheel tracks of his father Franz Engstler, a race winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship in the past.



Asked about the WTCR’s mix of young guns and more experienced racers, Engstler said: “It’s quite cool. I followed WTCC when I was a kid, so I know Rob [Huff], I know Yvan [Muller], Gabriele [Tarquini]. As a kid when I was in the grandstand following them, now I’m racing against them and of course it’s an honour, it’s cool but of course you try to fight with them and hopefully beat them.”

