How Esports WTCR OSCARO keeps Langeveld sharp

Niels Langeveld has revealed how competing in Esports WTCR OSCARO kept him sharp during the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO’s recent summer break.

With no opportunity to test or race during the two-month gap between the WTCR / OSCARO races in Portugal and China, Langeveld decided to race online.



“I was already familiar with it because I saw it last year and said to myself ‘I have to enter this’,” Langeveld explained. “The cars are quite similar and if you see the races online it’s like real racing. There are some really good drivers out there within one-tenth of each other. You have to do everything right on a computer as well and it’s big fun.”



Langeveld, who placed ninth in Race 1 at WTCR Race of China earlier this month, reckons his status as a real-life WTCR / OSCARO racer has helped to build relationships with fellow online racers.



“You get some friendship with some guys,” said the Dutchman, part of the Comtoyou Racing Team Audi Sport attack in WTCR / OSCARO. “You also see and feel that when you are nearby with the driving because they don’t push you like they push others!



“I had some contact moments in the Slovakia Ring [Esports round]. Somebody pushed me and I lost two or three positions, and in Zandvoort I got pushed out of the race. But then I got a message afterwards from the drivers to say sorry and you don’t get that much in real racing.”



Langeveld will be in action on the second server when the fourth event of the Esports WTCR OSCARO season takes place at a virtual Nürburgring Nordschleife from 17h45 today (Sunday).



“I really wanted to be in the first server with the top 30 drivers but it was hard for me to train before the Ningbo race,” said Langeveld. “Racing on a Sunday evening is not always easy for me – I even skip birthday parties to prepare myself for simulator racing. It’s important for me.”



Following his ninth-place finish in the opening race of the Ningbo weekend, where he was competing for the first time, a gearbox issue meant Langeveld was a non-starter for Race 2 before contact with Tiago Monteiro put him out of Race 3.



“I am someone who is really focused on the result and if you don’t get the result you can’t really enjoy the moment,” said Langeveld. “But sometimes you have to realise you are a WTCR driver and you’ve made it in 10 years of motorsport after working so hard for it. The experience I have I will carry for the rest of my life.”



Following live streaming of the second server Nürburgring Nordschleife race at 17h45, the top server race is due to be streamed live at 19h30 with James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their usual expert commentary.



