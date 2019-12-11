Tiago Monteiro has revealed how lessons learned competing in the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix on two occasions have helped him to prepare for this weekend’s WTCR Race of Malaysia.

Monteiro finished 12th and 13th in the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2005 and 2006 respectively and recalled how the hot ambient temperatures and high humidity had increased the challenge he faced.



“Sepang was a huge challenge when I raced there in Formula One because of the heat and humidity even outside the car,” said Monteiro, whose return to Sepang will be in a KCMG Honda Civic Type R. “The speeds are lower and the races are shorter in WTCR, plus we’re racing later in the day, so that will be easier to cope with, but I still expect the action on-track to be intense. The aim, as always, is to finish strongly and go into the winter on a high.”



Monteiro is in his first full season of racing following his return from serious head and neck injuries sustained in a testing crash in 2017. He famously won Race 3 at his home event, WTCR Race of Portugal, in July.



Photo:DPPI

The post How Formula One lessons helped Monteiro prepare for Sepang WTCR finale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.