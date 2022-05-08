The opening rounds of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are coinciding with a significant alliance as Clean Fuels for All partners with WTCR Race of France at Circuit de Pau-Ville this weekend.

Brussels-based FuelsEurope, with its low carbon liquid fuel strategy “Clean Fuels for All”, is driving the transformation of the oil refining industry in Europe from fossil fuel to non-fossil products, developing a pathway to show how the industry can contribute to reaching climate neutrality in the European Union by the target date of 2050.

FuelsEurope which represents Europe’s leading oil companies, launched “Clean Fuels for All” in 2020 to demonstrate how low-carbon liquid fuels can decarbonise transport, enabling all new and old road transport vehicles to be climate neutral by 2050, and securing the availability of these fuels for the aviation and maritime sectors.

Alain Mathuren, Communication Director, FuelsEurope, said: “We're happy to support this WTCR event here in the city of Pau because it’s strongly noted that the general public doesn’t have all the information about the challenge we are facing to reach climate neutrality in the European Union by 2050. People hear electrification is the only solution but we’re also talking about residues, agriculture, forestry residues and biomass from municipal waste, used oils, used cocking oils and then you have synthetic fuels, or e-fuels.”

The WTCR is powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components developed by official supplier P1 Racing Fuels, which means all 18 WTCR cars competing this weekend use sustainable fuel.

“P1 is one of the small start-ups showing the way that 100 per cent low-carbon is possible and together with our members we fully support them in what they are doing,” said Mathuren. “There will be 30,000 or 40,000 people at this event in Pau, which is completely oriented towards low carbon technologies and this is a strong signal when they realise it’s not just people saying things but this technology is actually on track. Then you have broadcasters like Eurosport, a very powerful sports channel, which provides a means to inform a broader number of people about the challenge that’s being faced.”

