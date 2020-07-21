-

Esteban Guerrieri came within seven points of winning the Pre-season Esports WTCR title as a heroic push for glory at the Sepang finale on Sunday night just fell short.

Driving a digital version of his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, Guerrieri scored a championship-best-single-round score of 50 points courtesy of the DHL Pole Position, victory in Race 1 and second place from seventh on the grid in Race 2 – to claim third in the final table.



He ended up one point behind Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squada Corse) and six down on champion Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co).



“I said before this round that I could only focus on my results, so I am proud I was able to record pole position, a race win and a second place, even though we came up just short in the championship,” said the Argentine. “I felt really comfortable all throughout the event and, having taken pole, it was brilliant to lead Néstor [Girolami] in a 1-2 in the first race. This is a great result, and one for Honda, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, and all the team to enjoy! Of course, there are no mechanics here, but hopefully they were at home watching.



“This was another great initiative from WTCR and from RaceRoom, so thank you to them. Now our focus turns to hopefully being back on track soon with the same competitiveness we have shown here.”

WTCR Pre-season Esports WTCR champion’s Q&A: Yann Ehrlacher 21 HOURS AGO

The post How Guerrieri’s Pre-season Esports WTCR heroics went unrewarded… just appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Coming up this week from WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:00