The RACB National Team driver started Race 3 in 20th position, overtook a handful of cars on the run to the first corner but then undid his good work with a “big oversteer moment at T2”, which dropped the Comtoyou Racing rising star to third place among the WTCR Rookie Driver contenders.



“I was just gaining positions slowly lap by lap and in the end I finished P14 behind [my team-mate] Tom Coronel,” said the 21-year-old, whose recovery drive made him the best-placed WTCR Rookie Driver in Race 3. “I stayed behind Tom because I didn’t want to take any risks for team or crash with my team-mate.



“As we could have predicted on Saturday night with the disqualification, it wasn’t easy in the races [starting from the back] because it’s never easy to pass at this track. But there was nothing we could do and now we look forward to Aragón.”



By topping the WTCR Rookie Driver classification in Race 3, the Audi-powered Belgian has taken a class win in the four WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race weekends run so far in 2020.