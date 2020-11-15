Out of the fight:Thed Björk, Néstor Girolami and Tom Coronel can no longer win the title, leaving eight out of the original 11 in the fight to be crowned King of WTCR.



Moving up:Jean-Karly Vernay’s qualifying efforts has put him ahead of Yann Muller into third place overall, 13 points behind second-placed Esteban Guerrieri.



Big climb:Santiago Urrutia’s DHL Pole Position double earned him 10 points, moving him from seventh to fifth in the table, 13 points from Vernay in third.



Slipping back:Aside from Muller dropping from third to fourth, Gilles Magnus has slipped from fifth to sixth, while Mikel Azcona (pictured) has gone from sixth to seventh, despite going third quickest in Q1.



Hopes slipping away:Guerrieri started the WTCR Race of Aragón weekend with a 26-point deficit to Ehrlacher. The gap has widened to 31 points.



Staying put:Nathanaël Berthon earned three points from qualifying but remains in eighth place and needing a miracle to win the title with a 67-point margin to overturn and 75 points left on the table.



Still the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher arrived in Aragón with 189 points but starts race day with 194 points, 31 clear of the chasing pack.