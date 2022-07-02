With the start of the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend almost here, these are the provisional standings in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 129 points

2 Gilles Magnus, 95 points

3 Santiago Urrutia, 93 points

4 Rob Huff, 93 points

5 Yann Ehrlacher, 92 points

Ad

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 165 points

2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 155

3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 150 points

4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 138

5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 127

WTCR WTCR Race of Portugal: winners so far AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 63 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 32

3 Tom Coronel, 26

4 Dániel Nagy, 23

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Ehrlacher jumps to the top 2 HOURS AGO