After four rounds, Yann Ehrlacher remains the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Slovakia weekend. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Germany:
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 92 points
2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 61
3 Thed Björk (SWE) 61
4 Yvan Muller (FRA) 60
5 Tom Coronel (NLD) 45 (pictured)
6 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 40
7 Attila Tassi (HUN) 38
8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 37
9 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 34
10 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 34
