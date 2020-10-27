Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Spain weekend on his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.
Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand after four events of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 169 points
2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 147
3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 114
4 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 106
5 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 106
6 Tom Coronel (NLD) 101
7 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 92
8 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 92
9 Mikel Azcona (ESP) 79
10 Thed Björk (SWE) 78
Click HERE for full standings including Teams', Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications
