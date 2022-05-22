Following the all-action start to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit de Pau-Ville earlier this month, here’s a reminder of provisional standings heading to next week’s WTCR Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 20Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Néstor Girolami, 49 points

2 Esteban Guerrieri, 42 points

3 Mikel Azcona, 41 points

4 Santiago Urrutia, 30 points

5 Ma Qing Hua, 30 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 201 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 91 points

2 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 48

3 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 47

4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 37

5 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 29

WTCR Trophy: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 201 Rob Huff, 17 points

2 Tom Coonel, 13

3 Dániel Nagy, 12

4 Mehdi Bennani, 10

Click HERE for the full provisional standings.

