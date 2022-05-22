Following the all-action start to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit de Pau-Ville earlier this month, here’s a reminder of provisional standings heading to next week’s WTCR Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 20Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Néstor Girolami, 49 points
2 Esteban Guerrieri, 42 points
3 Mikel Azcona, 41 points
4 Santiago Urrutia, 30 points
5 Ma Qing Hua, 30 points
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 201 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 91 points
2 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 48
3 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 47
4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 37
5 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 29
WTCR
WTCR Race of Germany essentials
WTCR Trophy: Provisional standings after Round 2 of 201 Rob Huff, 17 points
2 Tom Coonel, 13
3 Dániel Nagy, 12
4 Mehdi Bennani, 10
ClickHEREfor the full provisional standings.
WTCR
WTCR
