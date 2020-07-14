How they stand? Pre-season Esports WTCR points

-

With just Sunday night’s (19 July) Sepang decider remaining, here are the provisional Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship standings.

1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 157 points



2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 148



3 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 140



4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 131



5 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 130



6 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 121



7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 111



8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 97



9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 88



10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 62

