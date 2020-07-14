Image credit: FIA WTCR
-
With just Sunday night’s (19 July) Sepang decider remaining, here are the provisional Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship standings.
1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 157 points
2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 148
3 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 140
4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 131
5 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 130
6 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 121
7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 111
8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 97
9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 88
10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 62
Monteiro’s big Macau Pre-season Esports WTCR gamble pays off
The post How they stand? Pre-season Esports WTCR points appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.