How they stand? Pre-season Esports WTCR points

With just Sunday night’s (19 July) Sepang decider remaining, here are the provisional Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship standings.

1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 157 points

2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 148

3 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 140

4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 131

5 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 130

6 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 121

7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 111

8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 97

9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 88

10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 62

