Ahead of this week’s WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most (October 8-10), here’s a reminder of how the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have scored and how they stand after eight rounds.

WTCR TOP 3 FINISHERS SO FAR IN 2021



WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3



1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s



2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s



3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s



Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)



WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3



1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s



2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s



3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s



Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)



Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)



2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s



3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s



Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3



1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)



2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s



3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s



Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)



Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3



1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)



2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s



3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s



Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3



1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)



2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s



3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s



Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)



Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3



1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.



2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s



3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s



Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3



1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)



2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s



3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s



Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)



Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)



WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGS



DRIVERS (after round 8/16)



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points



2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101



3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87



4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84



5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82



Full standings attached or clickHERE.



TEAMS (after round 8/16)



1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points



2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174



3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166



4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139



5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132



Full standings attached or clickHERE.



JUNIOR DRIVERS (after round 8/16)



1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points



2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169



3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131



4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120



Full standings attached or clickHERE.



WTCR TROPHY (after round 8/16)



1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points



2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42



3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35



4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32



5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27



Full standings attached or clickHERE. 1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746sYvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCRMikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479sGirolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411sGabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCREhrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553sEsteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455sTarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCRTarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691sVervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682sMagnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMSFrédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387sRob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1013 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 874 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 845 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 821 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 1743 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 1664 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 1395 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 1321 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 1693 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 1314 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 1201 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 423 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 354 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 325 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27

WTCR Sim sessions help Boldizs make the Most of WTCR preparation time 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR The most important 45 minutes of 2021 for WTCR ace Tarquini? 13 HOURS AGO