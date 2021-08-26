Jean-Karl Vernay started WTCR Race of Hungary as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader. But after a tough weekend at the Hungaroring, which followed a pre-event testing crash in Germany, the Frenchman has slipped to third in the standings, 14 points behind new title pacesetter Yann Ehrlacher.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Vernay could do no better than P13 in Race 1.



“I am happy this weekend is over,” Vernay said. “We messed up our qualifying yesterday and that affected our results today. Finishing 13th and 14th wasn’t the results we were expecting. At least we are only 14 points behind the new leader in the Drivers’ [standings], but there aren’t any other positives from this weekend.”



Franz Engstler, Team Principal of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team said: “It is hard for us to digest these results. We have to thank the mechanics who brilliantly repaired Jean-Karl’s car after his crash in testing last week, but it is a huge shame we could not have brought home a better result to honour their hard work. The Balance of Performance really affected us this weekend, with the compensation weight and engine power cuts preventing a better performance. We need to regroup in the break before the next race and understand how to change our approach to ensure we are fighting at the front in the remaining four races of the year.”

