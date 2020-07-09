How WTCR ace Monteiro got to tame the Ring ahead of schedule

-

Scheduled as the second event of 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, WTCR Race of Germany means two words: Nürburgring Nordschleife.

At 25.378 kilometres in length, this monster track is ranked as the toughest on the planet with its 64 heart-stopping turns testing drivers to the extreme.



While the bulk of the WTCR grid have completed a growing number of laps of this hugely-demanding circuit, any opportunities they get to increase their knowledge by driving for real rather than online are never refused.



Last month, ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’s Tiago Monteiro got the chance to take part in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) event in a Honda Civic Type R TCR run by the Fugel Sport Team from Germany.



Aided by Honda Customer Racing Support from JAS Motorsport, the German squad claimed the car’s first class pole position thanks to a superb lap by Dominik Fugel.



With occasional rainfall in various sections of theGreen Hellmaking racing ultra-difficult, Fugel, Monteiro and Mike Halder drove a consistent race throughout the four-hour duration to come home second in the TCR category.



It was the best result achieved to date by a Civic Type R TCR in the NLS (formerly known as the VLN), beating the third place achieved by the Lubner Motorsport team in 2017.



“It was an amazing feeling to be able to be back in action, let alone on a track like this,” Monteiro said afterwards. “We were able to do a few laps during the morning on the GP track but, unfortunately, some technical issues only allowed me one lap around the Nordschleife. However, it was enough to remember why we call this the Green Hell!



“We had typical weather conditions with a lot of changes. Dominik Fugel did an amazing job later in the session for the class pole! I got to start the race with mixed conditions but had a good consistent stint and all together we were able to finish P2 in the class, 34th general! Objectives were achieved, some good kilometres around the track and good preparation for the WTCR season ahead. Let’s keep working and start on a strong note.”



WTCR Race of Germany is scheduled to take place at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from 24-26 September.



