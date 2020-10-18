Monteiro was fourth quickest in Qualifying Q1 and should be lining up on the second row of the grid in his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



But a precautionary engine change carried out ahead of the event triggered an automatic grid penalty for the opening race of today.



“Unfortunately, I have an engine-change penalty that means I will start Race 1 from the back, but it’s still very exciting,” said the Portuguese ace. “There’s a new situation in theory, with full-dry conditions, but it’s similar for everyone – we’ll just try to do a better job than the others.”



Although he faces a lowly starting spot for Race 2, Monteiro’s effort in Qualifying Q3 means he’s due to start the third of three races at the Hungaroring in third position.



“We’ve been fighting so hard, and we proved we have a great chassis and that what we’ve been complaining about – a lack of top speed – was not a joke,” said Monteiro, a WTCR race winner. “We have been missing something, so it was great to show on a twisty track in wet conditions we can really extract the best out of the chassis. I’m very happy to be back in Q3 for the first time this year, it feels great to be able to fight for the front positions again.”