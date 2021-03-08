The headquarters of Cyan Racing, winner of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in 2019 and 2020 under the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co banner, has been dominated for the prestigious Gold Chair architecture prize in Sweden.

Located near Gothenburg, the black cube-shaped building was completed in 2017 through a partnership with renowned Swedish architecture office Liljewall. It’s home to an F1-standard simulator, showrooms, chassis and engine manufacturing, a fully dynamic engine dyno and design office.



"We are thrilled to have the Cyan HQ nominated for the Gold Chair," said Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing. "The facilities have really been a key part of our development both as a company and as a brand, from Swedish champions to world champions. We reached our high-set targets, both on the racing circuits and with our own headquarters."



The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and Cyan Performance Lynk & Co squads both operate from the premises, which also houses the engineering and build process of the Volvo P1800 Cyan.



Cyan Racing will learn if it has won the Gold Chair award on March 25. The company’s HQ is one of four finalists.

WTCR WTCR celebrates International Women’s Day with Facebook Live session 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR tip for the top: #9 Nico Gruber YESTERDAY AT 05:07