Rob Huff completed his great final day of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season by clinching the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy along with his Race 2 victory at WTCR VTB Race of Russia.

The Zengő Motorsport driver actually set the fastest lap in both races at Sochi Autodrom, and it was the mark set in race one that proved the best of the day. Huff managed a time of 2m33.452s in his CUPRA Leon Competición, despite retiring from the race with damage. It proved faster than the lap of 2m33.748s he managed in Race 2, which he won by 4.563s from Frédéric Vervisch in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS.



Huff’s Race 2 victory was the first since his return to the WTCR this season, as he became the 12thdifferent winner from 16 races.

