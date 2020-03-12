Huff brings WTCR skills to Scandinavia

Rob Huff will bring his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup skills to Scandinavia in 2020 after signing up to contest the region’s TCR championship.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion, a double winner in WTCR, has joined the Lestrup Racing Team to drive a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR in the six-event TCR Scandinavia series.



“A few team-mates of mine have raced in the championship before, and we know from the level of drivers that have come from the STCC and raced with me in the world championship, that the level is very high, which means it’s genuinely exciting to be racing here,” said Briton Huff.



“The Lestrup Racing Team is a fantastic squad, and I know they have their sights set high this year. My aim is to bring all my years of experience developing the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR in the field, and help the team unlock the potential of the car and take the fight to the front.



“Of course, I’ve not raced at any of the circuits on the calendar, so that’s exciting but also a challenge, with only a short amount of time to learn the circuits against a field of drivers who’ve been racing in Scandinavia for many years. But I’m up for it and really looking forward to the season ahead.”



Ring Knutstorp in the south of Sweden is due to host the season opener from 15-16 May.

