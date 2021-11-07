Rob Huff completed WTCR Race of Italy Qualifying as the top CUPRA-powered driver but it’s a case of where there’s happiness there’s also hurt for the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion.

Huff qualified P15 in his Zengő Motorsport-entered, Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición at Adria International Raceway yesterday. However, the Briton spoke of his frustration after he was eliminated in the Q1 phase of Qualifying.









“We’ve improved the car all weekend and all four CUPRA drivers are happy with the balance of the car, it feels good, we explored a lot of set-up changes and we are all quite happy with the balance and feel. But ultimately the compensation weight and Balance of Performance are really hurting us at the moment, especially on stop/start circuits like this when we’re carrying the extra weight. It’s tough but the car felt really good, we drove a good lap and I have to be happy to be the top CUPRA driver. But ultimately I’m not happy being P15 so there is room for improvement.”

