Huff: I don’t want luck, I just don’t want bad luck in WTCR

Rob Huff has explained why he stopped on track in First Qualifying at WTCR Race of Portugal, adding afterwards that he just wants better fortune.

The Briton was in the fight for the DHL Pole Position until a hefty kerb strike broke a driveshaft on his SLR VW Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR in the closing stages of the session in Vila Real, leaving him stranded on track.



Despite the setback, Huff still placed P4, 0.507s slower than pole-sitter Norbert Michelisz.



“I got too greedy with one of the kerbs and broke the driveshaft,” said Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion. “It’s a shame because we were obviously quick and challenging for pole. Norbi got it in the end, it’s always nice to see him there because he was driving well and loves the streets like I do. I’m disappointed, I don’t want luck, I just don’t want bad luck. This was another bout of bad luck. But at the end of the day we’re quick, that’s the positive [thing] and the car feels good so not the end of the world.”

