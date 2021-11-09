Rob Huff was the best CUPRA-powered racer when Italy hosted the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time last weekend.

Driving a CUPRA Leon Competitión for Zengő Motorsport, Huff scored a best result of P10 in Race 2 at Adria International Raceway with team-mate Mikel Azcona finishing one place behind in an identical Goodyear-equipped machine.



"Those were two hectic races,” the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion said afterwards. “Unfortunately, while I'd got up to 12th in the first race, [Gabriele] Tarquini then fired me off at Turn 1, which was very frustrating as I had been running in a good position. I then had a good second race. I was able to make good progress with the crashes that were happening in front and managed to stay out of all the trouble.”



Huff, who finished P13 in Race 1, two places behind Azcona, continued: “On the whole, it was a difficult weekend, with a car that simply wasn’t fast enough due to the compensation weight. The car felt really good, the engineers did a great job, and all the drivers in our team are pretty happy with the balance of the car, so it ultimately comes down to the compensation weight and Balance of Performance. Hopefully for the next race we'll be able to be in a more competitive position."

