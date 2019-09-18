Huff is Volkswagen’s highest climber in WTCR

Rob Huff’s charge from P20 to seventh in Race 2 was the highlight for Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing at last weekend’s WTCR Race of China.

After climbing from P17 to P10 in the opening race of the weekend, Huff was even more impressive in Race 2 in his SLR VW Motorsport-entered Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



“It’s been a tough weekend, but we managed to scrape together some good results in the races, so that only shows what we could have done if we’d been able to qualify further up the grid,” said Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion.



While Huff scored Volkswagen’s best race finish, Johan Kristoffersson was its form man in qualifying, going fifth quickest in the Saturday’s 30-minute session. The Swede would go on to bag two top-10 finishes in the races in what is the double FIA World Rallycross title-winner’s first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



Kristoffersson’s SLR Volkswagen team-mate Benjamin Leuchter left China empty handed. After placing P18 in Race 1, the German was eliminated in first-lap crash in Race 2, which rendered him a non-starter in Race 3.



Mehdi Bennani scored a China-best P11 in Race 2 at the Ningbo International Speedpark.

