Rob Huff was the top Volkswagen-powered scorer when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO stopped off in Vila Real, Portugal, last weekend.

He placed fourth in Race 1, seventh in Race 2 and fifth in Race 3 to land a total of 36 points in his SLR VW Motorsport Golf GTI TCR. The Briton heads into the summer break P13 in the standings.



Fellow Volkswagen-powered drivers Mehdi Bennani, Johan Kristoffersson and Benjamin Leuchter also scored in Vila Real.

The post Huff leads Volkswagen-powered scorers in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.